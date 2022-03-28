ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIC Celebrates National Nutrition Month

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health, is highlighting the variety of foods available from around the world as part of National Nutrition Month.

National Nutrition Month started in 1973 as National Nutrition Week and became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition. This year’s theme, “Celebrate a World of Flavors,” encourages individuals to celebrate cultural heritage, traditions, and recipes.

“Families can use new, creative, and enjoyable ways to cook and prepare their meals,” said Emma Walters, Nutrition Services Coordinator with DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “Trying new recipes and getting your children to interact hands-on with ingredients is a perfect way to bring fun to the kitchen and motivate children to try new foods and flavors. Additionally, visiting a WIC nutritionist can help a family get better insights on their eating and cooking habits.”

For more information and insight into goal-setting related to diet, eating on a budget, and recipe videos, visit https://www.eatright.org.

WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods. WV WIC serves approximately 32,000 women, infants and children as part of its mission to optimize health outcomes through food and nutrition education. To apply, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.

