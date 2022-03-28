ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation rumored to make three big announcements this week – here's what we want to see

By Shabana Arif
TechRadar
TechRadar
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony is rumored to be announcing its answer to Xbox Game Pass this week, but according to industry insider Greg Miller there could be two more reveals to go alongside it. Speculation that Sony has been working on a new subscription service has been rife for months now. The latest reports...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Drops Surprise Freebie For PS4 Owners, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation has just announced a brand-new freebie for all PlayStation 4 owners, and you don't even need a PlayStation Plus subscription to make use of it. Sony has once again teamed up with Apple TV Plus to gift PS4 users an extended three month trial. This is similar to the six-month subscription that PS5 users were offered last year, but obviously not quite as good. Because six is more than three. You understand how numbers work.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spartacus
Person
Jason Schreier
pymnts

Sony Expected to Unveil PlayStation Subscription

Sony Group could introduce a PlayStation video game subscription service “as early as next week,” Bloomberg reported Friday (March 25). The subscription service — which was given the code name Spartacus — has been in development and represents Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which is a Netflix-style suite of video games with more than 25 million subscribers, according to the report.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
thesource.com

Sony Announces New “Playstation Plus” Subscription Service to Rival XBOX Gammer Pass

Sony has finally announced its competitor for Xbox’s Game Pass. It is introducing the all-new “Playstation Plus.”. Starting in June, Sony will offer three tiers of PlayStation Plus: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Essential version will effectively be the PlayStation Plus that subscribers know today, offering two monthly downloadable games, cloud storage, and access to online multiplayer. PlayStation Plus Essential will cost $59.99 per year, the service’s existing price. The current Playstation Network system will shut down, and all existing memberships will migrate towards the Playstation Plus Essential tier.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation Plus#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass#The Project Spartacus#Bloomberg#Gamesbeat#Intel
TechRadar

PS Plus: price, games, and everything else you need to know about Sony's gaming subscription

The rumors were true! Sony has unveiled the long-awaited Project Spartacus and Xbox Game Pass rival. The new PlayStation game subscription service combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into the all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service; that's severely lacking in the snappy name department. Sony says the focus of the revamp is to bring players diverse, top-notch titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything you need to know about the new PlayStation Plus

After months of rumors, Sony has released a blog post finally confirming what everyone suspected was true: PlayStation Now is going away and a new tiered structure is coming to PlayStation Plus. The new strategy breaks up the former subscription plan into three different tiers with their own offerings and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
TechRadar

Apex Legends next-gen: how to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X versions

The Apex Legends next-gen update is nearly here, the game finally moving from its native PS4 and Xbox One apps to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Players on newer consoles have been calling out for an upgrade for a long while now, with the free-to-play game beginning to feel like a bit of an outlier compared to other popular service games that have updated to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, that's now at an end, as players will now get to enjoy the benefits of bespoke updated versions of Apex Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Apex Legends' will get dedicated PS5 and Xbox Series X/S updates today

The long-awaited current-gen versions of are almost here. Respawn Entertainment will release native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the battle royale when the goes live today. All three consoles will support 4K output and full 60Hz gameplay as well as HDR. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Your Oculus Quest 2 is about to get a major video update

Video recording on your Quest 2 VR headset is about to get a massive upgrade, according to a Meta executive. Right now, if you want to natively record and share videos of you enjoying the best VR games out there you have to settle for a feed at 30fps with a 1:1 aspect ratio. While this is fine for Instagram or Facebook, it’s not ideal for those looking to create content for other platforms like YouTube or Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Latest Gran Turismo 7 patch relies more on microtransactions, and gamers are pissed

Facepalm: The Gran Turismo series is unquestionably one of the most popular driving simulators ever released. The launch of GT7 was received favorably by critics, viewing it as a departure from previous efforts and a return to the game's true roots. Despite the praise, players are absolutely panning Sony's driving masterpiece on Metacritic for changes and features introduced with the game's most recent patch.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23: what we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a long way off yet – don’t expect to see it until early 2023. But already we’re starting to hear the first rumors about this exciting flagship, and we’ve collected them below. We’ll be adding to this article whenever new leaks emerge too, so keep it bookmarked.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

32K+
Followers
40K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy