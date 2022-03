To steal a show from Dave Grohl, you need to be one of the greats. And Taylor Hawkins, who died today (March 26) from unknown causes, aged just 50, did it nightly. When Hawkins, having already proved himself amongst the best drummers in rock – as you’d need to be to drum with Foo Fighters for 25 years – would descend from his kit, turn frontman and own stadiums with barnstorming covers of Queen hits or one of his Foo Fighters songwriting contributions such as ‘Cold Day In The Sun’, it was no novelty sideshow to the main gig but the spirit of the band let fly. If Grohl embodies the play-all-night dedication of the Foos, Hawkins encapsulated how much fun they had doing it.

