ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Insurer AIG says BlackRock will manage part of life and retirement unit's assets

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YYIP_0erwDijb00

(Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc said BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, will manage $60 billion of its global investment portfolio and up to $90 billion of assets on behalf of its life and retirement business.

BlackRock will manage certain liquid fixed income and private placement assets according to the deal, which comes less than a year after AIG announced plans to use an initial public offering (IPO) to sell part of its life and retirement business.

In July, AIG had sold a 9.9% equity stake in the unit, which sells insurance and annuities, to Blackstone Inc for $2.2 billion.

BlackRock’s Aladdin platform will provide investment management technology for both AIG as well as the life and retirement unit, the insurer said.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Private Advisor Group Acquires Investors Financial Group

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced that it has acquired registered investment advisor (RIA) firm, Investors Financial Group (IFG). Servicing over $1.86 billion in advisory assets under management as of December 31, 2021, IFG will transition its RIA management to Private Advisor Group, a change aimed to fuel growth and scale for both firms.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aig#Blackrock Inc#Insurance#Retirement Income#Blackstone Inc#Aladdin
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Veteran Anthony Scaramucci Warns Against Short Selling Coinbase Stock (COIN) – Here’s Why

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says he disagrees with a fellow hedge fund manager’s skepticism toward America’s largest cryptocurrency marketplace. In a new interview with CNBC Overtime, Scaramucci says that Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos is viewing Coinbase as if it were a brokerage stock, rather than a leader within an industry that still has the potential to grow significantly.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

How to Open a Stock Market Account

A low-cost brokerage account will allow you to buy individual stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other investments outside of your employer’s retirement account. You can open an account, deposit money and execute trades online with a computer, a tablet or even a smartphone. But first, you have to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Benzinga

Is Globalization Over? Why BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Yes

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), said Thursday that he believes Russia's attack on Ukraine will have a lasting impact on the global economy. A New World: In his annual letter to shareholders, Fink said the global geopolitical tensions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic have now been pushed past a tipping point.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Russia’s War in Ukraine Could Increase Global Demand for Crypto, Says BlackRock CEO

The BlackRock CEO opines that the Russia-Ukraine crisis could boost crypto use for international transaction settlement. According to Larry Fink, CEO of American investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), the Russia-Ukraine war could be a boon for crypto. Speaking on Thursday, March 24th, Fink explained that crypto could rise to become a widely-used tool for settling international transactions. In a letter to shareholders, the BlackRock chief executive noted that the Eastern European conflict will compel nations to reassess currency dependencies. Fink also stated that BlackRock was already studying digital currencies and stablecoins due to increased client interest.
MARKETS
Metro International

Credit Suisse CEO says 4% of bank’s wealth management assets held by Russians

ZURICH (Reuters) – Around 4% of the assets Credit Suisse manages in wealth management belong to Russian clients, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein said on Tuesday. “We have roughly 4% of our assets under management in wealth management with Russian clients, (either) Russian-domiciled or Russian nationals who live in the West,” Gottstein said at the Morgan Stanley Conference in London.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy