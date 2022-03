As we get closer to the 94th Oscars, which are set to take place on Sunday, March 27th, more details about Hollywood's biggest night are starting to emerge and on Monday it was reported that Best Original Song nominee Beyonce is in talks to perform for the awards telecast in support of the song "Be Alive" from the film King Richard. According to Variety, the Oscars have been in talks with Beyonce for some time to set up a satellite performance of song broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, California —the location where Venus and Serena Williams practiced drills as children under the watch of their father, Richard.

