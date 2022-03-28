ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

🔒 Pamela Osborne: What it feels like to be back home at Local 4

ClickOnDetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost days when I stop and think about it, I can hardly believe I’ve only been here for a couple of months. I’ve worked mornings, days, nights – weekdays and weekends. That’s every shift in the building in case you were wondering!. I know many...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

A Migraine Feels Like ….

By the time you read this, I probably would have had a migraine episode, or two, or 12. It all depends on what is going on in my life and how I have or have not taken care of my body. If you’re reading this, you either have migraine or...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Kimdegiulio
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Gillian Sisley

Man Secretly Kicks Wife's Sister and Baby Out of Home

Each and every person has secrets. However, some secrets can be a lot worse than others. OnePoll conducted a survey that found that the top secrets people keep from their loved ones are generally mental illness diagnoses and also embarrassing incidents.
Daily Mail

Single woman goes wedding dress shopping with her terminally-ill mom - who 'really wants to see her married' but fears it is 'totally out of the question' after brain cancer diagnosis

A single woman from Washington recently went wedding dress shopping, despite having no plans to get married in the foreseeable future. The trip to Kita Bridal in Edmonds was planned so that Christine Gilbert could make a lasting memory with her mom, Colleen Gilbert, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer two years ago.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FUN 107

My Husband Locked Away My Phone & The Results Were Eye-Opening

Let’s face it, our cell phones are an extension of our bodies. So, when my husband brought home a lockbox to cut down on our screen time, I was less than amused. But after coming face to face with my phone addiction, I’m here to tell you that a lockbox may be the best thing to happen to you and your family’s relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Big Frog 104

One Oswego Home Has A Kitchen That Will Make You Feel Like Gordon Ramsay

The best part of the house might not even be the kitchen. Honestly, for the price, the whole house will have you feeling somewhat luxurious. Literally, the kitchen though, you'll feel like a gourmet chef cooking Kraft Mac and Cheese, it is that nice. From multiple sinks for easy cleanup, to a build in range that is placed on the kitchens island, you can perform while you cook if you so choose, maybe entertain is the more appropriate word. Are you really going to buy the house only for the kitchen though? No.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy