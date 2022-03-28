Oscars hosts take aim at McConnell, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

(The Hill) – The co-hosts of the Oscars took aim at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), women’s equal pay and Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill during a politically charged opening monologue.

“This year, the Academy hired three women to host — because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” comedian Amy Schumer said as she took the stage alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to kick off the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“This year we saw a frightening display of how toxic masculinity turns into cruelty towards women and children,” Hall told the audience.

“Damn that Mitch McConnell,” Sykes said of the Senate minority leader.

“But you know I was actually talking about ‘The Power of the Dog,'” Hall quipped.

The trio of co-hosts also took aim at legislation passed by Florida’s legislature earlier this month, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents for restricting the ability of primary school teachers to speak to their students about gender identity or sexual orientation.

“We’re going to have a great night tonight,” Sykes told the crowd.

“And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” she exclaimed to laughs, before Hall and Schumer joined in with a chorus of repeatedly saying the word “gay.”

