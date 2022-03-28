ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slap heard round the world: Internet reacts to Will Smith's Oscars slap

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

On Sunday, before winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in "King Richard," during a comedic bit from standup comedian Chris Rock, which targeted Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith got up from his first-row seat and appeared to slap Rock.

During the bit, Rock joked that he "looked forward to a sequel to 'G.I. Jane'." Pinkett Smith has a condition called alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes the hair to come out as the immune system attacks the hair. Pinkett Smith had previously protested the 2016 Oscars ceremony that Rock hosted for its lack of diversity and Rock joked that Pinkett Smith wasn't invited. Rock also made jokes about Will Smith at the time.

Here's the moment from Sunday's ceremony:

Smith went back to his seat before yelling "keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth" multiple times as Rock attempted to move on. Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary, was clearly shocked as he fumbled for words following the encounter.

Here's an immediate reaction clarifying what happened from the crowd:

Viewers watching the Oscars at home lost audio during the seven-second delay as editors cut the sound from the broadcast during the exchange, although some international watchers did not receive the same editing.

Further reactions included members of the Smith family:

As well as numerous celebrities, both viewing from home or reacting from the crowd:

@stephenasmith There is no excuse for that, @Will Smith. #Oscars #academyawards ♬ original sound - stephenasmith

There were also celebrities who some say overreacted to the incident, including director Judd Apatow:

And Rob Reiner, an Oscar-nominated director and Emmy-winning actor, said that Smith owed Rock an apology:

Celebrities in the crowd aimed to diffuse the conflict after the award was presented, as multiple outlets reported Daniel Kaluuya went and visited Smith during a commercial break, eventually hugging Smith after a discussion, and Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry did the same:

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who came on stage later as a presenter, said work would be done to solve the conflict at Jay-Z and Beyonce's post-show "Gold Party" but that right now "we are moving forward with love" before presenting a tribute to "The Godfather" which came out 50 years ago this year.

Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor, for which he had been the favorite for some time, and apologized to the Academy during his speech:

@nbcnews #WillSmith apologizes in his best actor acceptance speech after hitting #ChrisRock on stage at the #Oscars . #news ♬ original sound - nbcnews

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Rock is not pressing charges against Smith for the incident.

Comments / 0

 

