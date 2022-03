Portland Business Alliance forum discusses ways to build more housing and cut scarcity that's pricing locals out of the market. Portland home prices continue to rise, despite reports of the city losing its luster. In 2021 alone, the median home price in Portland increased more than 15%. But what can be done to reduce costs and supply more housing units before the locals are completely priced out? That was the main topic at the Portland Business Alliance's monthly breakfast discussion on March 16, held in person at the downtown Hilton Hotel. A panel consisting of Jesse Miller, Multifamily...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO