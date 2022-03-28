ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas among most stressed states, study finds

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas and Oklahoma do not appear to be easy-going states in the U.S. as a WalletHub study shows they are among the most stressed in the country.

April is stress awareness month and to bring awareness, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a study researching the most stressed states in the U.S. finding these two regional states in the top 10.

According to the study, one in three Americans says stress from the pandemic sometimes prevents them from making basic decisions.

To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 ket metrics, including average hours worked per week, the personal bankruptcy rate, and the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Arkansas has 6th worst taxpayer ROI, according to study

According to the study, Arkansas landed at No. 6 closely followed by Oklahoma at No. 7. Rounding out the top 10 are Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee.

The person-finance website determined Louisiana is the most stressed state in the nation. Following it are Nevada, New Mexico, West Virginia and Mississippi.

Not only is Arkansas in the top 10 for highest stress levels, it is also in the top five, at No. 3, for highest percentage of adults in fair or poor health and tied for No. 5 with the lowest credit score

Arkansas’ highest ranking in the study, unfortunately, landed in another category that it does not want to be in— highest crime rate per capita.

To view the study’s full findings, visit wallethub.com .

