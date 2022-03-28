Devils' Kevin Bahl: Dropped down to minors

Rakell scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Red Wings. After failing to find the scoresheet in his first three games with the Penguins, Rakell finally took advantage of his spot alongside Evgeni Malkin, though he didn't exactly stand out given that 10 different Pittsburgh players recorded multiple points in the rout. Rakell is up to 17 goals and 31 points through 55 games on the season, and the former Duck could have a big finish to the campaign if he keeps building chemistry with Malkin.
