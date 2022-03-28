Devils' Kevin Bahl: Dropped down to minors

Kiermaier (groin) is scheduled to take some swings Tuesday and said he expects to be ready to go for Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The perennially banged-up Kiermaier is already hurting during spring training, as he's battled both neck and upper-back stiffness and most recently left groin soreness. Though the injuries have set him back in getting in his usual slate of at-bats during the spring, the veteran outfielder doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list to begin the season. Ideally, he would return to action before the Rays' Grapefruit League and exhibition schedule comes to an end to assuage any concerns about his availability for Opening Day.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO