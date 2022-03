Settle down, sit back and absorb some more thoughts while thinking by the memory man. This is Volume 86: “I’m Going To Own This Place.”. The man has been watching University of Richmond basketball since the mid-50s, first as a spectator then up close and personal (briefly); later on, as beat reporter and finally – to date – interested observer. He missed Warren Mills (barely) but, in all those seasons since (67-plus), there has been no one to match Jacob Gilyard when it comes to being the complete package.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO