ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Man arrested after fight ends in deadly stabbing, Port Orange police say

click orlando
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man is locked up after he stabbed another man to death during a fight, according to Port Orange police. Police arrested Donald Perryman,...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
Port Orange, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
LITHIA, FL
insideedition.com

Mystery Surrounds Death of Florida Mom and 3-Year-Old Twins Found in Car; Police Investigate, Officials Say

A mother and her 3-year-old twins were found dead in their car that was parked outside of a Florida apartment complex, officials said, according to published news reports. The woman was identified as Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her biological children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, according to a statement issued to Inside Edition Digital by Melbourne Police PIO Shaun Hill.
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy