Police dog finds $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in produce truck

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A police dog working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department alerted officers to $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in a truckload of produce, the department said Friday.

Police initially stopped the truck for erratic driving at 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

“The nervous driver had a story that didn’t add up,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Las Vegas Metro called in K9 Officer Nuggetz, who alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A search uncovered 230 pounds of narcotics in a “load of tomatoes,” police said.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police dog alerted police to $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in a truckload of tomatoes, police said Friday. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Two men, identified as Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash, were arrested on charges of trafficking a controlled substance.

Nuggetz, meanwhile, is being celebrated as a hero on Facebook.

“I hope you get extra doggie treats for a job well done,” one user wrote.

“Good job Nuggetz!” another said. “You look great too.”

