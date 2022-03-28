ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian Paralympian Yevhen Bohodayko will auction off the gold medal he won at Tokyo 2020 with the proceeds to be donated to the armed forces of his homeland - after he insisted that 'nobody can sit with their hands clasped'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Ukrainian Paralympic medalist Yevhen Bohodayko is auctioning the gold medal he won at Tokyo 2020 - with the proceeds to be donated to the armed forces of his homeland as they continue to fight off Russian troops.

With the violence in eastern Europe continuing, efforts from across the sporting world to support Ukraine have been ramped up, and the selfless Bohodayko is the latest to raise money in an attempt to protect his country.

He claimed the top prize in the 100m breaststroke SB6 two years ago, an accolade that will now be given away for a hefty figure in aid of the military.

That is according to Zorya Londonsk, who have also claimed that Bohodayko is volunteering with his local non-combat unit.

His roles will see him collecting and delivering aid and medication in his native Poltava, a city in central Ukraine.

Bohodayko, 27, will also be partially responsible for delivering various products from warehouses to the army.

In an interview with Ukrainian Vogue, he has opened up on wanting to do his part for his country with the onslaught from Vladimir Putin's forces ongoing.

'I respect that the athletes are raising their hats for the Ukrainians,' he said.

Ukrainian Paralympic medalist Yevhen Bohodayko is auctioning the gold medal he won at Tokyo 2020, with the money raised to be donated to the armed forces in his homeland
Bohodayko is also volunteering with his local non-combat unit in the city of Poltava

'Nobody can sit with their hands clasped.'

He added: 'Now, at such a folding hour for our country, we are becoming stronger.

'We are a nation, a tougher nation! Victory is upon us! Everything will be good. If you need help, get involved.'

Bohodayko clinched Ukraine's first gold medal at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, where he won the 100m swimming.

In total, he owns nine Paralympic medals, including two golds from London 2012.

There, he won the SB6 100 breaststroke and SM7 200 individual medley.

Meanwhile, Putin's invasion is stalling with the Russian death toll now above 17,000, Kyiv has said.

Vladimir Putin's invasion is stalling with the Russian death toll above 17,000, Kyiv today said
But the southern city of Mariupol (pictured) is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe

Today, the UK's Ministry of Defence said that there has been 'no significant change to Russian forces' dispositions' in the country' over the last 24 hours.

They also said that the Russians have been hampered by 'logistical shortages', a 'lack of momentum and 'aggressive fighting by the Ukrainians'.

Kyiv's ministry of defence said Russia has been forced to withdraw units surrounding the capital after they sustained major losses.

Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said: 'As of today, the enemy is regrouping its forces, but they cannot advance anywhere in Ukraine.'

