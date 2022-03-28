ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Oscars hosts take aim at McConnell, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385gNU_0erwANV500

(The Hill) – The co-hosts of the Oscars took aim at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), women’s equal pay and Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill during a politically charged opening monologue.

“This year, the Academy hired three women to host — because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” comedian Amy Schumer said as she took the stage alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to kick off the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“This year we saw a frightening display of how toxic masculinity turns into cruelty towards women and children,” Hall told the audience.

“Damn that Mitch McConnell,” Sykes said of the Senate minority leader.

“But you know I was actually talking about ‘The Power of the Dog,'” Hall quipped.

The trio of co-hosts also took aim at legislation passed by Florida’s legislature earlier this month, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents for restricting the ability of primary school teachers to speak to their students about gender identity or sexual orientation.

Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs at pugnacious Oscars

“We’re going to have a great night tonight,” Sykes told the crowd.

“And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” she exclaimed to laughs, before Hall and Schumer joined in with a chorus of repeatedly saying the word “gay.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Wanda Sykes
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
Washington Post

Lindsey Graham was angrier about Jan. 6 than he let on — or has indicated since

In the wake of the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) gave one of the most important speeches of his career. Graham had been a staunch ally of Donald Trump’s since the president’s election in 2016 — though not much before that — and had engaged eagerly in Trump’s efforts to prove that rampant fraud had led to his defeat in 2020 (which it hadn’t).
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell rebuked him in public days ago — but Rick Scott is only doubling down on his vision for the GOP agenda.

"There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington," he writes in the Wall Street Journal. What happened: Just days after a rebuke from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over his proposal for a multi-part GOP agenda that would result in tax increases for tens of millions of Americans, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) doubled down on his plans in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Gay Men#Legislature#Racism#Senate#Coda
MSNBC

After getting slammed by Mitch McConnell, Rick Scott escalates feud

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has spent much of the last year insisting that Republicans would not unveil a policy blueprint ahead of the 2022 elections, so as to deny Democrats a target. Sen. Rick Scott — the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — ignored McConnell’s wishes and unveiled a 31-page plan last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS LA

Some Disney Workers Hold Walkout Over Company’s Response To Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) — Several Disney divisions released statements expressing solidarity with their LGBTQ employees on the same day that walkouts took place nationwide to protest the company’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Disney Parks posted a message to social media Tuesday morning in solidarity with its LGBTQ employees. It read in part: “We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ cast, crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day.” Hulu, Disney+ and National Geographic posted similar messages. View this post on Instagram A post...
FLORIDA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy