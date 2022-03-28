ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on Career: 'Tired of Being Beaten Up’

By Coty Davis
 1 day ago

By joining the Atlanta Falcons, Marcus Mariota is on the verge of his first job starting under center since leaving the Titans in 2019. And there is one lesson Mariota feels he will benefit from in Atlanta.

The 2019 campaign marked the final time Marcus Mariota began the season as a full-time starter. He served as the first-team quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, appearing in seven games and starting six.

Injuries hampered Mariota's on-field play. And the Titans' coaching instabilities added to his unpleasant time in Tennessee.

The Titans benched Mariota for Ryan Tannehill during a Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. After two seasons backing up Derek Carr in Las Vegas, signing with the Atlanta Falcons has given Mariota his first chance of starting since leaving Tennessee.

Mariota said the previous two seasons allowed him to take a step back and learn from his imperfect tenure with the Titans.

The ability to be transparent with the Falcons' coaching staff is a significant lesson Mariota feels he will benefit from in Atlanta. One of the coaches Mariota did not communicate with was Falcons coach Arthur Smith — who served as the Titans' offensive coordinator in 2019.

"I wasn't communicating with my coaches," Mariota said during his introductory press conference on Friday . "I was at a point in my career where I just tried to please the coach. And I wasn't communicating some of the things I felt were putting me in the best situation.

"I've grown in that aspect. I feel like I learned that a lot with coach [Jon] Gruden and Derek. To see that type of relationship and communication is something I will try to be here with Art."

Mariota went 2-4 during his final season starting for the Titans. He threw for 1,203 yards while completing 59.4 percent of his pass attempts for seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

"At that point in my career — I was tired," Mariota said. "I was tired of all the turnover. I was tired of being beaten up. And I wasn't playing well. This is a performance-based business. And when you are not playing well, things happen . And I understood that."

Mariota played five seasons for the Titans. Tennessee selected Mariota with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. In 63 career games played with 61 starts, Mariota threw for 13,207 yards and 76 touchdowns while completing 62.9 percent of his pass attempts.

