Sun City, AZ

Funding fire districts, including Sun City

 1 day ago

Unlike departments in cities and towns, fire districts have limited funding sources, but efforts are underway to change that.

A bill in the Arizona legislature could provide up to $150 million for fire districts throughout the state, including ones in Sun City and Sun City West. The added revenue would come from an additional amount of sales tax paid on purchases in the state.

House Concurrent Resolution 2004 was introduced by District 21 Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria, in February but did not get a vote in the Military and Public Safety Committee. Had it passed from the committees and both houses of the legislature, it would have referred the matter to the election ballot. However, the bill resurfaced March 21 as a “strike everything” bill as Senate Concurrent Resolution 1049 introduced by District 20 Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale.

The bill, if passed by the legislature, would add one-tenth of one percent to the state sales tax to be specifically for fire district funding. The increase would mean consumers would pay one penny on each $10 spent.

“It is estimated that could generate about $150 million statewide, and about $4.5 million for us,” said Rob Schmitz, Sun City Fire and Medical Department assistant chief. “We could use that to purchase new vehicles and equipment, or reduce the tax rate.”

At the same time as the resolution works its way through the legislature, the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona started an initiative petition to gather signatures to get the matter on the November ballot. This effort was done as a fall back in case the bill fails in the legislature.

Schmitz believes the petition needs nearly 240,000 signatures to get on the ballot. Petition forms are available at the SCFMD administration office, 18602 N. 99th Ave. At least one Sun City resident, Karen Partridge, threw her support into the ring for the initiative.

“The department could use the added money,” she told Independent when she brought information and a sample form to the newspaper office.

While Arizona Fire & Medical Authority will also benefit from the additional revenue, Authority officials did not respond by press time to an email requesting information on their position on the initiative. In addition, Bryan Jefferies, PFFA spokesman, did not return a call by press time.

Information cards being distributed by PFFA supporters claim fire districts respond to 911 calls across thousands of miles statewide. They also particopate in fighting wildfires in the state. But districts, because of their limited financial resources, do not have enough manpower, training, equipment or other resources.

PFFA officials also claim in their literature that vehicle crashes on state roadways risk 911 response times in excess of 30 minutes or more.

While Schmitz would welcome extra revenue, he believes the bigger need is in rural fire districts that have even fewer resources.

“I thought we had it bad, but when I talk to some of those rural guys I see that we are not as bad off as they are,” he said.

Schmitz said a provision in the resolution now in the legislature and any iniyiative referred to voters would have a cap on how much districts could receive. This measure is to ensure smaller districts get a fair share of the funding and make sure it is not gobbled up by larger districts, he added.

The increased resources from what is called the Arizona Fire District Safety Act will take the pressure off firefighters and paramedics, and help ensure they have the equipment and training they need to provide fire, emergency and medical services to residents and travelers, according to Jefferies in a statement he sent to the state’s fire districts.

