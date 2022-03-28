ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Gov. Stitt Kicks Off Memorial Marathon Relay Challenge

By News 9
news9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kevin Stitt kicked off his Memorial Marathon relay challenge with a quick training run. Each year the Governor invites a specific group to do the training loop with him. For 2022, it's runners who have completed the marathon...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
WSET

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Republican lawmakers unveil medical marijuana regulations

Republicans in the Oklahoma House on Monday unveiled a package of new restrictions on the state's booming medical marijuana industry, designed to crack down on illegal growers who sell cannabis on the black market. The 12-point plan includes a standardization of lab testing and equipment, more inspections of grow facilities, separate licenses for marijuana wholesalers and stringent new reporting requirements for electric and water usage by growers. One proposal would also make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a stand-alone agency, not a division of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.“If you're an illegal operator in Oklahoma, you're time is...
U.S. POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Ohio governor defends signing permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine insists he’s still on the side of law enforcement, despite signing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, over their strong objection. The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police had opposed the bill the governor signed earlier this week.
MENTAL HEALTH
KTUL

Transgender-related bill heads to the Gov. Stitt's desk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A transgender-related bill that saw a lot of debate on the Senate floor passed on Thursday morning. Senate Bill (SB) 2 would prohibit transgender females from participating in female sports. SB 2 is seeing much-heated debate between Oklahomans. "I'm disappointed," said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-District...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Center Square

Oklahoma lawmakers taking a conservative approach to budget despite windfall

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma lawmakers said they have a record $10.4 billion to budget for fiscal year 2023, but they plan to take a conservative approach. About $1.3 billion come from one-time funds or cash reserves from the previous fiscal year, said Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee chair. He said that money would be used best for one-time investments or put into savings and not ongoing expenses.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Law Enforcement#Ohp#The Bureau Of Narcotics
Reason.com

Oklahoma House OKs Citizen-Enforced Abortion Ban

Another state copies—and intensifies—Texas abortion law. Oklahoma lawmakers on Tuesday voted to totally ban abortion except in cases where the mother's life is at risk—and to put citizens in charge of enforcing the law. The measure is a more extreme version of one passed by Texas last...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma congressional candidate ends run after ‘berating young girls’ in rant

The congressional candidate in Oklahoma who was accused of verbally abusing a group of teens at a middle school sleepover last month has announced that she would be ending her campaign.Abby Broyles, a former investigative television journalist, wrote in an essay self-published on the site Medium on Thursday that she had checked herself into rehab a couple of weeks ago and instead of continuing her bid to become the Democratic candidate for Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District, she would be refocusing on “myself and my happiness”.“ââNow’s the time to take on my own fight that I’ve been running from for 20...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy