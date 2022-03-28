ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

Siena poll: Hochul lead, bail reform, Putin, and baseball

By Harrison Gereau
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412Rtm_0erw9SfE00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – In a three-way democratic gubernatorial primary, Governor Kathy Hochul has a commanding 40-point lead over both New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi among registered New York State Democrats. If former Governor Andrew Cuomo were to join the primary, Hochul would still have the support of 38% of Democrats, compared to 30% for Cuomo, 10% for Suozzi, and 7% for Williams, according to a Siena College poll of registered New York voters released Monday.

Governor Hochul had a 45-35% favorability rating in the new poll, 67-17% with Democrats. Williams saw a 24-19% favorability rating, 40-13% with Democrats. Suozzi’s favorability rating was 20-18%, 25-16% with Democrats. Cuomo had ratings of 32-60%, which increased slightly to 50-42% with his Democratic party.

Hochul to propose bail reform changes: reports

When asked what former Governor Cuomo should do this year, 18% of voters said to run in the Democratic primary, 10% run as an independent, and 67% not run for governor at all in 2022. Siena College pollster Steven Greenburg said, despite his dismal support ratings in the recent poll, Cuomo would be very much in the game- if he decides to put himself in it.

56% of voters say bail reform law has been bad for NY

New York State voters said the 2019 bail reform law has been bad for the state by a 56-30% margin in the new poll. In January 2020, voters thought the law was bad, 49-37%. Going back to the time just before its passage, New Yorkers thought the law would be good for New York by a 55-38% margin in April 2019.

Voters said the bail reform law has resulted in an increase in crime, 64-24%, and think it should be amended to give judges more discretion to set bail based on the seriousness of crimes and the person’s record, 82-11%. By a 56-39% margin, however, voters said they’re concerned that giving judges discretion to set bail will lead to discrimination against poor people and people of color- a recipe for unfair incarceration.

Bail Reform Transparency: GOP FOILing Hochul Admin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TU58x_0erw9SfE00
Courtesy Siena Research Institute at Siena College.

Cheers for Zelenskyy; Bronx cheers for Putin, Most unfavorable rating ever in Siena poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin is viewed favorably by 6% of voters and unfavorably by 88%. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, has a 70-13% favorability rating.

“With an 88% unfavorable rating, Putin sets the all-time Siena College poll record, previously held by former
Rep. Anthony Weiner, who had an 11-80 favorability rating in August 2013. It could lead one to wonder about the 6% of voters – and 17% of voters under 35 – who have a favorable view of Putin,” Greenberg said.

Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech

While Zelenskyy’s support is not as strong as hatred for Putin, the Ukrainian leader was viewed favorably across every demographic measure in the new poll. Views on both Putin and Zelenskyy cross party lines and show rare bipartisan agreement.

New Yorkers: 40% Yankees fans, 21% Mets fans

New Yorkers prefer pinstripes. While 21% identify as fans of the team from Queens, nearly twice as many identified with the Bronx Bombers. New York City and upstate were solidly behind the Yankees, while there was a tighter duel in downstate suburbs with 36% supporting the Yanks and 34% the Metropolitans.

When it comes to playoff baseball and making the World Series, 45% thought the Yankees have a better chance at making it, while 19% said the Mets and only six percent see a subway series possibility. The remaining seven percent said we’ll have to wait until next year to see a New York team make the Series.

Gas tax suspension strongly supported; Tepid support for Enviro Bond Act and to-go drink sales

Voters supported temporarily suspending New York State’s gas tax by 16 cents per gallon 70-24%. They supported a $4-6 billion environmental bond by 48-28% and legalizing the sale of to-go drinks by restaurants by 50-41%, which was down from 55-34% in January. Voters opposed ensuring that early licenses for marijuana retail stores go to those previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes, or their family members 54-33%.

Gas tax suspension or gas rebate?

“Another issue uniting Democrats and Republicans is the temporary suspension of the gas tax. It’s supported by 75% of Republicans, 70% of Democrats, and 66% of independents. The proposed environmental bond act currently enjoys strong support from Democrats, tepid support from independents, and opposition from Republicans. To-go drinks for sale by bars and restaurants enjoy support from Democrats, 57-35%, but Republicans and independents are evenly divided,” Greenberg said.

“Giving first dibs on marijuana licenses to those previously convicted divides Democrats and New York City
voters. Strong majorities of Republicans, independents, voters outside New York City, and white voters give it a thumbs down,” Greenberg said. “Latino voters support it by 12 points and Black voters by 11 points.”

The recent Siena College Poll was conducted March 20-24, 2022 among 804 New York State registered voters with 504 voters contacted through a dual-frame (landline and cell phone) mode and 300 responses drawn from a proprietary online panel (Lucid) of New Yorkers. Telephone calls were conducted in English and respondent sampling was initiated by asking for the youngest person in the household. Telephone sampling was conducted via a stratified dual-frame probability sample of landline (ASDE) and cell phone (Dynata) telephone numbers within New York State weighted to reflect known population patterns. Data from both collection modes (phone and web) was merged and statistically adjusted by age, party by region, race/ethnicity, education, and gender to ensure representativeness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Primetimer

Newly released emails show how deeply former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was involved in his brother Andrew Cuomo's "PR machine"

"At one point the emails show Chris Cuomo and the governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, working alone on a draft of a statement the governor would give responding to harassment allegations," reports Vice's Tim Marchman of the emails that were released through New York’s Freedom of Information Law. "They also show Chris Cuomo discussing how best to attack reporting by the New York Times that revealed the nursing-home COVID-19 death toll was far higher than the governor had said." Marchman adds: "The emails show in detail just how intimately Chris Cuomo was involved in crafting political messaging pushing back against Charlotte Bennett, a former Andrew Cuomo aide who said the governor sexually harassed her. They also show him strategizing about how the governor should respond to the scandal over the Cuomo administration’s efforts to cover up how many New Yorkers in nursing homes were dying of COVID."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Cuomo Considering Primary Run Against Hochul, New Report Says

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could become his successor’s greatest threat in a Democratic primary as he reportedly mulls a run to reclaim his seat in Albany. Cuomo is reportedly contemplating a run against currently Gov. Kathy Hochul as he continues his comeback after being forced to resign following a probe by the New York Attorney General into sexual harassment allegations against him.
ALBANY, NY
MSNBC

Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

In a resignation letter published in the New York Times, prosecutor Mark Pomerantz claimed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is abandoning its investigation into former President Trump. MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks shares why the case could still be moving forward. March 27, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Loudonville, NY
Loudonville, NY
Government
Radar Online.com

Chris Cuomo Was Offered Rare Plasma Covid-19 Treatment While Thousands Of New Yorkers Were Dying From Virus

Chris Cuomo was reportedly offered a rare and experimental Covid-19 treatment when he contracted the virus at the height of the pandemic, and although the former CNN host ultimately declined the offer, many are wondering why the brother of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo was presented with the opportunity while thousands of other New Yorkers were dying from the virus every day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Anthony Weiner
Person
Andrew Cuomo
WashingtonExaminer

Andrew Cuomo weighs comeback bid after scandal

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly weighing a political comeback, considering a campaign against Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who replaced him in the governor’s mansion after he resigned amid a scandal in which a number of his former aides accused him of sexual harassment.
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Bail Reform Transparency: GOP FOILing Hochul Admin

(WIVT) – More transparency on bail reform. GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy submitted a freedom of information law request to obtain all communication on bail reform to the governor’s administration.  Langworthy saying that with election time coming up, the governor is now politically motivated to make changes to the bill when she was previously a proponent. […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate New York#Bail Reform#Siena College#Democratic#Democrats
North Country Public Radio

Governor Kathy Hochul breaks silence on plan to change the state's bail reform laws

Hochul has been getting blowback from political opponents, both Democrats and Republicans, as well as progressive lawmakers, over a leaked 10-point memo that makes revisions to the state’s 2019 landmark criminal justice reforms, that included an end to most forms of cash bail. The governor, after remaining largely silent...
POLITICS
News 4 Buffalo

Gov. Hochul pleased with stadium deal, talks economic impact

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul said the Buffalo Bills stadium deal will benefit New Yorkers, who have to pay $850 million toward the new stadium. “We’re very excited about this,” she said. “It’s a great day for Western New York, and I’m really proud we could negotiate such a good deal for […]
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Senator Helming & Assemblyman Manktelow Talk Bail Reform

As more people push for change to New York’s bail reform laws, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow says that, while reform was necessary, local enforcement was left out of the discussion. In an interview on Cayuga Community College’s Inside government, State Senator Pam Helming was in agreement. Governor Kathy Hochul...
CAYUGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NY1

Siena poll finds deep unease with the economy in New York

New Yorkers are increasingly concerned about pocketbook economic issues driven by the war in Ukraine, the spiking cost of gasoline and rising inflation that could cool an economic recovery from the COVID pandemic, a Siena College survey released Thursday morning found. They expect the war in Ukraine will have a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Empire State Weekly: Budgeting for bail reform

This week on Empire State Weekly, with the deadline to pass the state budget quickly approaching, Governor Hochul's public safety plan to address potential changes to bail reform laws is threatening to derail the timeline. Many lawmakers are now considering voting against the budget plan, should it include any significant changes to bail reform. According to advocacy groups and policy experts, the statistics surrounding the bail laws are showing that the current reforms are working the way they were intended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

State lawmakers speaking out about proposed changes to bail reform

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)–State lawmakers are speaking out about changes proposed to New York State’s controversial bail reform law.  Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is skeptical about about the Governor’s 10 pointpublic safety plan which includes changes to bail reform. I think the general sense is that nobody in our conference is wanting to go backwards,” explained Stewart-Cousins. […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy