ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Thomson lining up dual challenge for Scottish National honours

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A87Kj_0erw9DfZ00

Sandy Thomson plans to saddle both Hill Sixteen and The Ferry Master in his bid for an elusive victory in Saturday’s Coral Scottish Grand National.

The Berwickshire-based trainer would dearly love to win Ayr’s four-mile showpiece, having come close on a few occasions in recent years.

“I’ve been second, third and fourth, so it would be great to win one,” said Thomson.

“Dingo Dollar and The Ferry Master were second and fourth last year, Seeyouatmidnight finished third a few years ago (2016).

“It doesn’t appear to have been the luckiest race for us, but hopefully that will change on Saturday.”

The Ferry Master was beaten just over seven lengths in last year’s renewal and returns for another crack from 5lb lower in the weights, having been narrowly beaten as an odds-on favourite on his first start since undergoing wind surgery at Newcastle on his latest appearance.

Hill Sixteen is perhaps not as well handicapped, however, having received a hefty rise for finishing second to Nuts Well in the Premier Chase at Kelso at the start of the month.

“I’m delighted with The Ferry Master. He’d been off the track for a while before Newcastle,” the trainer added.

“We could have done without Hill Sixteen getting 9lb for his run at Kelso. If he’d not run there and been 9lb better off, he’d be a much shorter price, but that’s where we are and we’ll get on with it.

“Both horses go there with a great chance, I think.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tR7vy_0erw9DfZ00
Kitty’s Light (right) heads the betting (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

A total of 31 horses were left in the Ayr marathon at Monday’s confirmation stage, with the weights now headed by Shark Hanlon’s Hewick on 11st 12lb.

Christian Williams has two leading contenders in Coral Trophy runner-up Kitty’s Light and Eider Chase winner Win My Wings, while Henry Daly could saddle Ascot scorer Fortescue.

Pat Fahy, who trained Mister Fogpatches to finish third 12 months ago, has this year confirmed Stormy Judge and History Of Fashion.

He said: “I need to have a look at the confirmations and we’ll go from there.

“Distance looks to be History Of Fashion’s forte because he always seems to be doing his best work at the end of a race. He stayed on well up the hill in Naas the last day over three miles and he’s in good form.

“I thought Stormy Judge ran a good race in the Leinster National (finished fifth). We felt he would need it and he kind of jumped himself into the race too early and petered out, but he still stayed on well at the end.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Williams keen to go for Scottish National gold

Christian Williams has Ayr’s Coral Scottish National in his sights with both Kitty’s Light and Win My Wings. Win My Wings was a well-backed winner of the Eider Chase at Newcastle last time out, while on the same afternoon Kitty’s Light finished second to stablemate Cap Du Nord in the Coral Trophy at Kempton.
WORLD
newschain

Sounds Russian chasing hat-trick at Ayr this weekend

Sounds Russian will bid to extend a three-race winning streak when he steps up in grade at Ayr on Saturday. The Ruth Jefferson-trained seven-year-old has claimed a trio of wins from four starts over fences, finishing fourth on his chasing debut before scoring a hat-trick of wide-margin successes in novice handicap company.
WORLD
newschain

Oxted poised for York return before Royal Ascot repeat

Oxted is likely to return to action in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes before attempting to defend his King’s Stand Stakes crown. Trainer Roger Teal ran Oxted in the six-furlong Group Two on the Knavesmire last year before taking him to Royal Ascot where he landed the five-furlong honours.
SPORTS
newschain

Elliott assembling powerful squad for National assignments

Gordon Elliott feels Death Duty could be his dark horse in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National. Available at 25-1 and bigger for the prestigious staying handicap chase at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, Elliott believes the 11-year-old “could be dangerous”. The County Meath trainer has been pleased with Death...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Williams
newschain

Nottingham under consideration for Trueshan next week

Alan King is keen to get Trueshan’s season started at Nottingham next week, should the ground prove suitable. The classy stayer, who won the Goodwood Cup, Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day last season, would be dropping down in class for the Listed Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes.
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

National Lottery live draw tonight as UK Lotto and Thunderball results announced

The winning numbers for tonight's UK National Lottery Lotto and Thunderball games have been drawn (Wednesday, March 16, 2022). And you can check your numbers below to see if you're a winner. To scoop the estimated £2million Lotto jackpot this evening you simply need to match all six lucky numbers...
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Top form! British racing couple Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Herefordshire - with an inflatable horse and jockey leading the celebrations

British racing couple Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Herefordshire - and had an inflatable horse and jockey lead the celebrations. The jockeys, who have a total of more than 1,400 winners, will start the British Flat season as a married couple after their wedding on Monday.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish National#The Ferry Master#Berwickshire
newschain

Former England assistant coach Graham Thorpe lands Afghanistan job

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s men’s team. Thorpe, 52, left his role as England assistant coach following the backroom shake-up in the wake of the disastrous 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia. Former head coach Lance Klusener parted...
WORLD
newschain

Kieran Offord targets first-team place after signing new St Mirren deal

St Mirren’s Kieran Offord has targeted cinch Premiership football after agreeing a two-year contract extension until 2024 with the option of a further year. The Buddies’ academy graduate, who turned 18 on Monday, made his first-team debut in a 0-0 draw with Celtic in December before coming on as a substitute against Rangers at Ibrox four days later.
SOCCER
newschain

Stone Age and Wexford Native star on informative afternoon at Navan

Stone Age impressed when claiming a first career success in the Tote Win Never Beaten By SP Maiden at Navan. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Galileo colt acquitted himself well at Group level last season, and while he ended the campaign without a win to his name he was second in both the Group Two KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes and the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud.
ANIMALS
newschain

Brilliant Baaeed all set to return in Lockinge Stakes

Baaeed is set to put his unbeaten record on the line in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. The four-year-old, trained by William Haggas, will head straight to the Group One showpiece on May 14 when he will try to build on a perfect 2021 in which he won six out of six, culminating in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Plenty of options open to Lincoln winner Johan

Mick Channon is in no rush to firm up plans for Johan following his successful debut for the yard in the Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday. Formerly a high-class miler for William Haggas, the five-year-old was a 28-1 shot for the traditional Flat season curtain-raiser but there did not appear to be any fluke about his authoritative victory.
SPORTS
newschain

Sarina Wiegman admits it will be tight for Steph Houghton to make Euros squad

England boss Sarina Wiegman has expressed her hope that Steph Houghton will be fit for this summer’s home Euros while emphasising it will be “really tight”. Houghton, the Lionesses’ captain since 2014, made her return from an Achilles injury with Manchester City in January but subsequently suffered a recurrence and underwent surgery last month.
SPORTS
newschain

England forward Fran Kirby absent for World Cup qualifying double-header

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby was a notable absentee from the England Women squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland. The 28-year-old has not featured in the last six matches for her club with manager Emma Hayes admitting last week she was giving the player some recovery time after a hectic nine months.
SPORTS
newschain

Brian Hughes booked for Innisfree Lad in Scottish National

David Dennis is delighted to have secured the services of Brian Hughes for Innisfree Lad in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday. Hughes, who has an unassailable lead in his quest to win the jockeys’ championship for a second time, has yet to take the valuable four-mile handicap chase.
SPORTS
newschain

Coveney aims to boost partnership after meeting with two mayors

Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney has met with the mayors of Manchester and Liverpool as part of an initiative to strengthen trade and innovation links. The meeting in Dublin with Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram agreed to further develop the partnership between Ireland and the cities. The meeting was...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy