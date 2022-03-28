ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USFL teams in Birmingham preparing for start of season

By Taylor Kauffman
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ov7r_0erw9Bu700

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — USFL teams took to the field this week, preparing for the start of the football season.

More News from WRBL

In addition to the league’s unique rules, Vice President of Operations, Daryl Johnston says the USFL will also have unique broadcast access.

“You’re going to see things in the USFL that you don’t see in the NFL, because we’re going to do some things that the NFL doesn’t like production people doing during the course of the game, so I think you’ll see some really interesting camera angles,” Johnston said.

The USFL will provide entertainment for football fans watching at home, but going to a game will also be an interactive experience.

“I think on game day you’re going to see fan access to the players that is very unique,” Johnston said. “So, in the USFL, to create that interaction, that contact-point between the fans and the players on the team is going to be something we strive for, to be unique and different than the NFL as well.”

While practice started this weekend, the players are still taking time to explore The Magic City.

“The guys are starting to get ingrained here in the community just the first week that we’ve been in town. They’re starting to wander about and find some of their spots,” said Johnston.

You may see some players out and about, but they think it’d be better if you saw them on the field.

“Please come out and join us on a Saturday afternoon or a Sunday afternoon for a football game. Tickets price fairly for the family,” Johnston said.

The USFL season begins April 16. Tickets can be ordered here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Johnston
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
FanSided

Has Nick Saban offered his last starting quarterback?

Has Nick Saban offered a recruit the opportunity to become the GOAT’s last starting quarterback? There are multiple appropriate responses to the question. An immediate retort is using ‘Saban’ and ‘last’ in the same sentence is Crimson Tide heresy. While nothing or no one lasts forever, many Alabama fans are unwilling to contemplate an end to Nick Saban’s reign in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Birmingham#Magic City#American Football#Wiat#Operations
WRBL News 3

Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The NFL announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft! More News from WRBL The league made the announcement today and The Detroit Lions tweeted about the decision. Detroit was picked over Green Bay and Washington D.C. According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open all three days of […]
NFL
On3.com

Vanderbilt loses former four-star recruit to NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star defensive end set to visit Auburn

Four-star defensive end Hunter Osbourne is set to visit The Plains on Wednesday. Osborne, who will be a part of the 2023 class, had Auburn in a list of his final 10 schools he posted to Twitter on March 14. An Alabama native, the Tigers will likely hope to get a home-state boost in their pursuit of Osborne as he arrives on campus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

Arch Manning Returns to Tuscaloosa This Weekend

Five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is returning to Tuscaloosa for another visit during the first weekend in April. Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the country on both Rivals.com and 247sports.com and largely believed to have his list of landing spots down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn defensive back reenters transfer portal

Former Auburn defensive back Eric Reed Jr. reentered the transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Reed, a former four-star prospect in the 2020 class, originally entered the transfer portal in early January but withdrew his name just a few days later, seemingly deciding to remain with the Tigers. The Shreveport, La., native is now on the move again this spring.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 CB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. visits Alabama

Dre Kirkpatrick is a name that carries plenty of weight around the Alabama Football program. So how about his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.?. 2024 cornerback Kirkpatrick recently visited the Crimson Tide and shared a picture of him at the Alabama facilities on his Twitter. The young cornerback does not seem...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Who needs a strong Pro Day and who doesn’t

The Alabama Football NFL Pro Day workouts are Wednesday. For a few former Crimson Tide players, this exposure to NFL teams is extremely important, especially for those who did not get NFL Combine invites. Though Evan Neal did not participate in Combine workouts, Pro Day will not be, make or...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama Morning Drive: Several recruits enjoy visit to Tuscaloosa

Good Monday morning and welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Thank you for allowing Roll Tide Wire to be a small part of your morning routine. We have a jammed-packed edition this morning. Recruiting season is heating up for the class of 2023, women’s hoops saw its season come to an end, and we will also recap the Alabama baseball and softball weekends.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy