ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cut ‘unjust’ electricity standing charges, UK regulator urged

By Hilary Osborne
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqffM_0erw8mP500
Woman reading the electricity meter Photograph: imageBROKER/Alamy

Fuel poverty campaigners have written to Britain’s energy regulator urging it to take action to reduce electricity standing charges, which it says are discriminatory.

When the energy price cap rises on Friday, most households will face an increase of at least 80% in the standing charges they pay for electricity , with much of the extra cost a result of the failure of 30 suppliers during 2020.

The standing charge is applied daily, and is charged regardless of how much energy the customer uses.

Related: Energy bills: what can you do to beat the biggest rise in living memory?

In a letter to Ofgem, Fuel Poverty Action said the poorest consumers were “paying for negligent policymaking” , and that the “injustice of the standing charge must urgently be addressed”.

Customers of these suppliers have been switched to new providers and their balances have been guaranteed; the cost of doing this has been added to all bills.

Analysts’ estimates of how much each household will pay as a result vary, but Fuel Poverty Action said that typically, £68 of the £75 increase in standing charges would be because of supplier failure.

Vulnerable customers on prepayment meters or those who pay their bills by cheque or cash rather than direct debit pay the highest standing charges, and are the least likely to have switched provider in the past.

Related: Energy bills: read your meter on 31 March before prices rise

The Fuel Poverty Action co-director, Ruth London, said: “Why have Ofgem decided to make the poorest customers pay for their bad decisions and for bad practice in the industry? This huge injustice must be urgently reversed.”

She added: “Prepayment meters are another way that people with the least resources – and often with the leakiest, most poorly insulated homes – are forced to pay the highest price for fuel.

“These meters are often imposed without consent, cost more than direct debit, and have the effect of cutting people off supply. As prices increase, it is absolutely urgent to end such upside down policies.

Details of average standing charges published by Ofgem show that, from 1 April, direct debit customers will typically pay 45p a day to their electricity provider, up from 25p a day now, and 27p a day for gas, up from 26p now. Those increases add £76.65 a year to an average bill.

For prepayment customers, electricity standing charges will rise to an average of 50p a day, and gas 37p. For cash and cheque customers electricity standing charges will be 51p a day and gas 32p.

Beneath these headline averages are regional differences. For direct debit customers in London, electricity standing charges are rising to 31p on Friday, while in the south-west of England they will increase to 49p.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “Our top priority is to protect consumers including making sure bill payers pay a fair price. We know this is a challenging time. Customers struggling to pay for energy may be eligible for extra help such as debt repayment plans, emergency credit for prepayment metered customers, priority support and schemes like the winter fuel payment or warm home discount rebate.

“We are strengthening the retail market through effective stress testing of suppliers, which will reduce the cost of companies leaving the market as far as possible.”

Fuel Poverty Action is campaigning for a new pricing structure which it calls Energy for All, which gives all households energy to cover their basic requirements for free, with the cost covered by a windfall tax. A petition calling on the government to adopt this policy has attracted more than 300,000 signatures.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The hidden costs of charging an electric car at home

One of the major appeals of electric-only driving is the ability to “refuel” at home. But in the pursuit of this, some car owners will need to have their property dug up to fit charging points. Others might have to pay a hefty price to upgrade their electricity supply to cope with the demands of chargers.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Britain#Uk#Alamy Fuel#Fuel Poverty Action
Daily Mail

Iceland boss claims food bank users are turning down donations of fresh vegetables because 'they can't afford to boil them' as cost of living crisis grips Britain

Desperate Britons are turning down potatoes and root vegetables at food banks due to the surging cost of cooking them, the boss of Iceland has warned. People are rejecting the common household items because 'they can't afford the energy to boil them', Managing Director Richard Walker claimed. He said the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

216K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy