Utica, NY

Utica fire results in 8 people being displaced; Red Cross assisting

By Rob Booth, Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
Eight people were displaced in a Sunday fire at 726 Bristol St. in Utica, according to city fire officials.

Firefighters and police responded at 1:25 p.m., and upon arrival they were met with smoke coming from the second floor of the house.

Fire crews searched for any occupants in the house and learned that all residents had escaped prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The fire was contained to a bedroom on the second floor and the attic area, officials said, and salvage operations were done on the first floor to protect the residents' belongings.

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid - such as such as shelter, food and clothing - to eight people - two adults and six children, Red Cross officials said.

Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Utica Fire Marshal’s Office, fire officials said.

National Grid also responded to the scene.

