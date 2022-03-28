ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Is Algeria vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, live stream free, kick-off time, team news for HUGE World Cup 2022 qualifier

By Nyle Smith
 1 day ago
ALGERIA will be looking to finish the job and qualify for the World Cup when they face Cameroon.

Djamel Belmadi's side were able to grind out a 1-0 victory in the first leg, courtesy of ex-Leicester forward Islam Slimani's first half strike.

Islam Slimani's 40th minute effort turned out to be the winner against Cameroon

And they'll be confident going into the second leg with because their home support will be firmly behind them.

However, Cameroon controlled a lot of the possession and accumulated more shots on goal in the first leg.

So if Rigobert Song's men get their act together and the flood lights stay on, they could cause problems for this Algerian squad.

And remember, away goals DO count double.

What time does Algeria vs Cameroon kick off?

  • Algeria take on Cameroon on Tuesday 29 March.
  • The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8.30pm UK time - the same time locally.
  • It will be played at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Bilda, Algeria which holds a capacity of 35,000.
  • Djamel Belmadi's side ran out 1-0 victors in the first leg.

Read more on the World Cup

What TV channel is Algeria vs Cameroon on and can I live stream it?

  • Sadly, Algeria vs Cameroon is not being broadcasted on television in the UK.
  • But the match can be streamed legally via the FREE streaming service Mola TV.
  • Tablet and mobile users can download the Mola TV app on the device of their choice.

Team news

Cameroon unfortunately lost talisman and Africa Cup of Nations top goal scorer Vincent Aboubakar to injury in the first leg.

The Indomitable Lions captain had to be dragged off at the interval so he'll need to be assessed ahead of the match.

Algeria are injury free of injuries as it stands but they'll be wrapping Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez in cotton wool as he played a sublime role in helping Belmadi's side pick up a crucial win last time out.

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

Algeria Evens

Draw 9/5

Cameroon 3/1

To qualify

Algeria 1/9

Cameroon 9/2

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Monday, March 28

Comments / 0

