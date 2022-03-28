ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEAN HENDERSON admits he would most likely be playing in League One now if he did not leave Manchester United on loan as a kid.

By Gary Stonehouse
The 25-year-old goalkeeper is currently believed to be pondering his future after losing his place as No.1 at Old Trafford to David De Gea.

NINTCHDBPICT000698979050 Credit: Getty
Dean Henderson says a spell in non-league is behind his rise to the top Credit: Reuters

But before his woes this term, the stopper had overtaken the Spaniard to become regular for United as well as become part of England’s set-up.

However, Henderson believes that he would have achieved none of that if not for bravely getting out of the comfort zone during his teenage years.

He first spent time in the National League when making nine appearances for Stockport County during the 2015/16 campaign.

Henderson then went on for stints with Grimsby and Shrewsbury in the Football League.

That was before a remarkable two-year loan at Sheffield United really propelled him into the spotlight.

But Henderson, who is wanted by Newcastle, is adamant he would not be where he is today if he had not agreed to go to Stockport.

He told Manchester United's website: “I remember going [to Stockport] when I was a young kid.

“To be fair, I absolutely loved it. It was tough, really hard, as a young boy. Going into that division was an eye-opener for me.

“I'm thankful for the opportunity given to me by the manager at the time, Jim Gannon, for sticking by me because I didn't play too well.

“I was really getting smashed on crosses, kicking the ball 80 yards on to the striker's head and, if I didn't do so, the manager was screaming at me from the touchline. It stood me in good stead and I really appreciate the opportunity they gave me.

“I think my debut, in the first five minutes, their big striker said: 'Stick it on the goalie, he's pooping himself'. I thought: ‘Right mate, I'm coming for this’.

“So I made my mind up I was coming for it and, before I even got there, he flicked it over my head. These are the things you learn and move on. It was great for me.

“It's why I'm sitting here today. If I didn't [go out on loan], I'd probably be in League One now, just going out on my first loan. I fought for it and I stand by it, the best decision of my life.”

