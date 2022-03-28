ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Have Held A Meeting With Mauricio Pochettino Over Managerial Position

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

Manchester United have held a meeting with Mauricio Pochettino over the managerial position at the club according to sources close to the board.

United are in the process of appointing their next permanent manager with Erik Ten Hag leading the race alongside Pochettino.

Ten Hag had been interviewed by United last week in talks which are said to have gone well.

It has now been revealed that Pochettino has also had a meeting with United surrounding the position.

IMAGO / Richard Wareham

According to Santi Aouna a journalist for Foot Mercato, "From English sources close to United board a meeting has taken place between Pochettino and Manchester United."

Pochettino has been a front running candidate since the United job became available.

It's understood that both Ten Hag and Pochettino have many admirers at United and talks are in the final stages between both candidates before a decision is made.

Pochettino has many doubts surrounding his future at PSG after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid.

