Celebrating National Doctor’s Day

World Sleep Day is today, an annual event dedicated to promoting quality sleep worldwide and raising awareness about the best ways to get a good night’s sleep. While it may be surprising, there are sleeping positions that are considered better for your health. Side sleeping is preferred by more than half of adults, but depending on which side you choose, you can reduce snoring, heartburn, and back pain.Side sleeping is considered the healthiest and one of the most popular sleep positions, as opposed to on your back or stomach, according to the Sleep Foundation, while a 2018 study found more...

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO