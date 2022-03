This weekend Midland rocked out on stage at the NASCAR race, giving a great performance to those that were in attendance. Of course, the Texas band was going to be at the COTA race. This is a big event for NASCAR, taking to the 20-turn road course to test out NASCAR’s ability on one of America’s best tracks. For a race like this, you gotta have a great Texas band to get the fans ready. The band showed out.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO