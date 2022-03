The Trustees of Tattersall Farm and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees of Haverhill are hosting a Backyard Beekeeping demonstration and information session. An introduction to beekeeping, topics will include how to find a good location for a hive, how to assemble one and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. There will also be information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting bees and preparing hives for winter.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO