Local Briefing

NORTH POWDER — A weed control workshop for interested landowners is planned April 8 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the North Powder Fire Station, 320 E. St. The open forum is for landowners in Baker and Union counties who are interested in learning how to control broadleaf noxious weeds...
Good Boy Bakery will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 709 Wheeling Ave. Refreshments will be available, and guests can meet the K9 officers from the sheriff's office and police department. Mid-East board meeting scheduled for April. Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of...
Baker Heritage Museum will have a community open house Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors can meet the new officers of the Baker Historical Society, and get a sneak peek of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center’s exhibit. The museum is at 2480 Grove...
Baker City and Baker County officials have no higher priority than solving the ambulance service crisis, at least temporarily. Fortunately, there is time to do so. The challenge is a daunting one, to be sure. The Baker City Fire Department, which for decades has provided ambulance service within the city limits and for much of the time in a significant portion of Baker County as well, doesn’t collect nearly enough from ambulance bills to cover its costs. The vast majority of ambulance calls are for patients who have either Medicare, Medicaid or another type of government insurance that pays much less than half of what the city actually bills.
The Baker City Council has dealt with the most immediate effect of a March 16 fire at the city’s public works shops, approving the purchase of a new sewer jetter truck for $87,000. The fire, which started in the engine compartment of the city’s former sewer jetter truck, destroyed...
I am thrilled that the country commissioners voted to send the Constitution resolution “as is” to the legal counsel for review. The Constitution resolution is meant to fill in any gaps to protect Baker County citizens from an overreaching government. Does the Baker County charter affirm its basic and sole duty to its people? Has the government actually been representative? Are we happy with the direction government is going and the excessive burdens that have been put on our own bodies, our children, and on our families?
Baker City’s run as a Tree City USA is closing in on four decades. The Arbor Day Foundation has announced that Baker City has achieved the Tree City USA designation for the 37th straight year. To qualify, a city must create a tree board or department, adopt a tree...
Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon is proud of the ambulance service that the city’s fire department provides within the city limits and in about 70% of Baker County outside the city. But pride and professionalism, he said, don’t pay the bills. Cannon said on Thursday, March 24, that...
Today, streams and springs in Baker City’s watershed are producing plenty of water to meet our needs. But this situation is not likely to continue through the summer. Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said recently that the city likely will ask, and possibly require, residents and businesses to cut back on water use this summer, as happened in 2021.
PASO ROBLES — After over two years in the making, an archway, created and designed by local artist Dale Evers, was installed over Norma’s Alley on Pine and 12th Street on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Norma’s Alley is home to Norma Moye’s place of work, the Paso Robles Main...
Baker City Councilors continued discussing their concerns about a major street improvement plan, and in particular the potential effects on property owners, during a work session on March 22. The Northern Baker Transportation Improvement Project has been in the works for a few years. The Oregon Department of Transportation is...
HAINES — It all started with an outhouse. In 2019, volunteers with the Haines Stampede Rodeo Association were cleaning up the rodeo grounds and decided the old outhouse, which once stood near the railroad depot, needed to go. “We didn’t want to destroy it,” said Bill Taylor, who helps...
Gary Wentworth: 73, of Baker City, died March 20, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, with his wife and family by his side. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
