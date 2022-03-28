Local Briefing

Baker City and Baker County officials have no higher priority than solving the ambulance service crisis, at least temporarily. Fortunately, there is time to do so. The challenge is a daunting one, to be sure. The Baker City Fire Department, which for decades has provided ambulance service within the city limits and for much of the time in a significant portion of Baker County as well, doesn’t collect nearly enough from ambulance bills to cover its costs. The vast majority of ambulance calls are for patients who have either Medicare, Medicaid or another type of government insurance that pays much less than half of what the city actually bills.

3 DAYS AGO