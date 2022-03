Ukraine is "able and willing" to begin counteroffensives to take back territory after Russia lost more than 10 per cent of its combat force, according to the Pentagon.It comes as Ukraine says it retook the strategically significant suburb of Makariv, north of Kyiv, and repelled an attack on the coastal city of Mykolaiv, just east of Odesa on the Black Sea.Ukraine’s military is now trying to push Russia out of Izyum, in the east of the country, while fighting a breakthrough of Russian troops in Mariupol, according to an anonymous US official who briefed reporters on the Pentagon’s latest...

