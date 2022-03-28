ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-separatist leader calls Russian attack on Ukraine a mistake

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9lOJ_0erw5JXP00

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - One of the architects of the Moscow-backed separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine eight years ago said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a mistake, in comments that show the Kremlin cannot count on support from all pro-Russian opponents of Kyiv.

Alexei Alexandrov was one of the leaders of a movement in 2014 to reject Kyiv's rule and create an autonomous pro-Moscow territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, triggering a war against Ukrainian government forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia attacked Ukraine last month in part to protect the separatist territory from Kyiv, though Western states say that is a pretext for an unprovoked land grab.

In an interview with Reuters last Friday, Alexandrov said: "All this could have been resolved earlier, mainly through diplomatic means and perhaps an insignificant use of force. But that was not done, and that is a mistake on all sides."

He said that because Moscow failed to negotiate a settlement with Kyiv guaranteeing autonomy for the Donbas and rights for its residents, by the start of this year armed conflict became unavoidable.

Alexandrov said Moscow had, over many years, failed to grasp how to deal with Ukraine, whose rulers he said were set on crushing the identity of the Russian-speaking community in eastern Ukraine, an allegation that Kyiv and its allies deny.

"Moscow's reaction was always late, and never got to grips with the situation," he said. "That was a mistake, and we are reaping the consequences now in blood, and multiple victims on both sides."

Contacted by Reuters, the Kremlin did not provide a comment about the remarks by Alexandrov, who was chief of staff to the head of the self-proclaimed republic's parliament, Andrei Purgin, until both men were pushed out of their roles in 2015.

In the interview, Alexandrov said once the active phase of the conflict in Ukraine is over, the long-term outlook for Donbas was unclear. He said he doubted Russia had the resources to bring the whole of Ukraine under its control.

If Russia kept its presence in eastern Ukraine, there would therefore be a high likelihood of a renewed armed conflict with the Ukrainian state, Alexandrov said.

"This is not how it should have ended," he said. "It's not worth all the victims."

Alexandrov was among a group of people who created the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in 2014, defying Kyiv's rule, after pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted by popular protests and replaced with Western-leaning leaders.

Since 2015, when his boss Purgin was dismissed and briefly detained for reasons that were never spelled out, Alexandrov has lived as a private citizen inside Russian-controlled territory and has not held any official roles or elected office.

Editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Seemingly stuck Russian convoy hides mysteries

KYIV, Ukraine — Makeshift roadblocks have been installed throughout this capital to impede the movements of Russian troops snaking toward the city in a convoy about 15 miles away. On some strategic thruways, Ukrainians have parked trams and buses to restrict driving access. Checkpoints to inspect IDs have also...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Eastern Ukraine#Kremlin#Pro Russian#Pro Moscow#Ukrainian#Western
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
Vox

The dangerous new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched on for more than two weeks, a relentless bombardment of the country’s cities and towns that has led to more than 500 civilian deaths, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, creating a new humanitarian crisis in Europe.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Putin hired mercenaries to kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian defense ministry claimed in a Facebook post on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin hired Russian mercenaries to kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Today, another group of militants connected to Putin’s Russian propagandist and owner of the League (Wagner) PVK Eugen Prigožinim began to arrive in Ukraine. The...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy