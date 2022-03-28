Top Gun: Maverick Releases New Photos Featuring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller

Tom Cruise battles Paramount over ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ release. Syracuse native Tom Cruise is battling Paramount Pictures over the studio’s plan to release “Mission: Impossible 7″ on its Paramount+ streaming service 45 days after its upcoming theatrical release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple industry insiders say Cruise wants a more traditional, pre-Covid window of three months on the big screen and has hired a lawyer to help reach an agreement. “For [Cruise], 45 days is like going day-and-date,” a source told THR. “He also felt that setting a date when the movie could be seen on the service would discourage people from going to the theater.” “M:I 7,″ with a staggering $290 million budget, is currently set for release on July 14, 2023, and production has reportedly begun on “Mission: Impossible 8.″
