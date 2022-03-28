ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top Gun: Maverick Releases New Photos Featuring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving previously graced the cover of the new edition of Total Film, Tom Cruise is back as Maverick in new photos from the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The new photos, released via Total Film feature both Cruise's Maverick and Miles Teller as Goose's son, Rooster. The film has been...

comicbook.com

People

Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

After several postponements due to the pandemic, Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel is about to see the light of day. Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris and Manny Jacinto, will screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The official lineup for the festival, which will be held May 17 through May 28, will be revealed in April.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

You Feel The Need For Speed? You Should, Because Top Gun: Maverick Is Finally Set To Screen

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick to hit the big screen. Just as the long awaited sequel was about to take flight last fall, a new delay pushed the film to Memorial Day 2022, in response to the further delay of Cruise’s next two Mission: Impossible sequels. While Ethan Hunt’s return saw yet another delay come down the line, the need for speed is still running strong, as Top Gun: Maverick is finally set for a pretty huge screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed To Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. In what has seemed likely for quite some time sources tell Deadline Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is expected to screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speculation has gone on for several weeks with many believing that even with Tom Cruise’s busy schedule, things could be worked out and the film would likely land at the festival. Sources add the world premiere is still expected to happen in San Diego and that this would come after. Paramount had no comment. The Cannes Film Festival has been a launching pad for years for major tentpoles to...
MOVIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The 10 worst Irish accents on film ranked, from Tom Cruise to Julia Roberts

The Irish accent is consistently voted one of the most attractive in the world, yet even some of the world’s finest actors have trouble with it. Leonardo DiCaprio tried, as did Julia Roberts (twice), and dare we even mention Brad Pitt?Today (17 March) marks St Patrick’s Day, and if you have no pub and/or beer plans, why not experience the next best thing: reminiscing about the wonkiest Irish accents in film history.New to this great lineage of bad accents is Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic drama released in the UK in early 2021 and so inexplicable that even literal...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Responds to John Krasinski's Tear Shedding Comment About The Adam Project

Last week saw the release of Ryan Reynolds' latest blockbuster, with The Adam Project making its debut exclusively on Netflix. The live-action film has entertained audiences and broken records for the streaming service, all while tugging on the heartstrings of many. Among them is fellow actor and director John Krasinski, who took to Twitter to indicate that he cried while watching The Adam Project, and that the time-traveling project "brought back [his] childhood". Reynolds responded to Krasinski's tweet revealing that he "shed" tears reading it as well.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Real Mission Impossible: Saying “No” to Tom Cruise

Investors who heard Tom Cruise speak via video at Paramount’s Feb. 15 investors’ event must have come away thinking his relationship with the company was all harmony. Calling Shari Redstone his “dear friend,” he lavished praise on the studio and noted his “over 37-year relationship with Paramount that I’m very proud of and very grateful for.” The audience would never suspect that the infuriated star had lawyered up a year earlier when the studio notified him that Mission: Impossible 7 would have a 45-day theatrical window — far shorter than his usual three-month run — before streaming on Paramount+. It’s a...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

Tom Cruise To Be Feted In Career Retrospective At Cannes, Followed By ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere; Full Details

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the scoop on what is happening with Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick and the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It has been rumored for months that Cannes Festival head Thierry Frémaux wanted Cruise and his eagerly anticipated Paramount sequel to be part of the Croisette proceedings. Deadline can reveal that the film will premiere May 18 in an Official Selection Screening at Cannes. But it’s much more than that. Cruise will be in attendance at the Palais des festivals, and the evening will begin with a special tribute to the actor/producer and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Set the Internet on Fire

There was a lot of debate and discussion about the ability of the Academy Awards to get people excited about the annual Oscars telecast. No one will be talking about that after Sunday night's show. Will Smith and Chris Rock are now at the center of what will likely be remembered as the most talked-about moment in Academy Awards history, somehow even crazier than the wrong Best Picture being presented back in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Top Gun 2 cast went to boot camp to become “mini Tom Cruises”

Starring in a huge action movie is always going to require a certain level of training to prepare for a role. For the cast of the upcoming Top Gun 2, their boot camp had a very specific goal in mind when getting its stars ready for the movie – they wanted to create a clan of “mini Tom Cruises”.
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

Tom Cruise battles Paramount over ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ release; more: Buzz

Tom Cruise battles Paramount over ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ release. Syracuse native Tom Cruise is battling Paramount Pictures over the studio’s plan to release “Mission: Impossible 7″ on its Paramount+ streaming service 45 days after its upcoming theatrical release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple industry insiders say Cruise wants a more traditional, pre-Covid window of three months on the big screen and has hired a lawyer to help reach an agreement. “For [Cruise], 45 days is like going day-and-date,” a source told THR. “He also felt that setting a date when the movie could be seen on the service would discourage people from going to the theater.” “M:I 7,″ with a staggering $290 million budget, is currently set for release on July 14, 2023, and production has reportedly begun on “Mission: Impossible 8.″
SYRACUSE, NY
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS

