Bicyclist seriously hurt when alleged drunk driver hits him in San Diego

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 61-year-old man riding a bicycle was seriously hurt Sunday when a vehicle being driven by an alleged drunken driver collided with him in the Adams North area of San Diego.

The rider was struck at 4:43 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Mountain View Drive, according to San Diego police officer D. O'Brien.

A man was driving a black Honda Civic west on Mountain View Drive when his car hit a curb, went off the road and then crashed into the cyclist, O'Brien said.

The bicyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital.

The 28-year-old Honda Driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, O'Brien said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

