Ziva Branstetter to Join ProPublica as Senior Editor

By ProPublica
ProPublica
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProPublica announced on Monday that Ziva Branstetter will join its staff as a senior editor. She will start on April 12. Branstetter comes to ProPublica from The Washington Post, where since 2018 she has served as the corporate accountability editor, leading a new investigative team in the newspaper’s financial section. An...

www.propublica.org

