Ziva Branstetter to Join ProPublica as Senior Editor

John Kerry says the crisis in Ukraine underscores the risks we face in the current volatile and uncertain energy markets. All the more reason for the U.S. to return to energy independence. We don’t need to beg for oil from Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Biden administration keeps saying that there are 9,000 oil leases not being used. The reason is because exploration has proven there is no oil in those areas. But, there is plenty of oil under the ground in other areas that Biden has closed to exploration and drilling. In 2019, under Trump, America was exporting oil to other countries because we could produce more than we required. Biden says we are producing more oil in his first year as President Trump’s first year in office. But look and compare oil production in Trump’s last year of his presidency to Biden’s first year and the facts tell a completely different story. We don’t need to support Ukraine and democracy by paying more for gasoline. We just need to be energy independent.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO