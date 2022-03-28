ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onyx gun club discussion

NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFour women discuss the rise in gun ownership. Accused I-71 shooter to be held without bail, trial …. Largest...

www.nbc4i.com

Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
Vice

Tiny ‘Glock Switches’ Have Quietly Flooded the US With Deadly Machine Guns

This story was produced in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence. The Mongolian Boys Society was out for revenge. Six members of the Fresno, California, criminal gang huddled in a vacation rental in November 2019, cleaning their guns in preparation to retaliate against the Asian Crips for the suspected killing of one of their own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Ohio State
SCDNReports

Speedway Vagrant Problem Not Letting Up

Portsmouth Speedway’s issues with vagrants and addicts don’t show any signs of letting up. You’ll recall corporate security contacted PPD to ask if anything could be done about vagrants and addicts harassing customers and staff, but PPD said they were doing all they could. At 3 pm,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Youth symposium held at McKinley to discuss gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gun violence was the topic of conversation Saturday at McKinley High School in Buffalo. The Sigma Gamma Rho sorority held its youth symposium at McKinley, which has been recovering from a shooting and stabbing outside the school over a month ago. The discussion focused on what’s contributing to gun violence and […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams discusses gun violence with Chicago's mayor

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday to talk about solutions to gun violence.Both mayors say they want to focus on prevention and intervention, investing in resources and programs to prevent children from turning to gangs, as well as stopping the flow of guns into these cities.They're asking the federal government to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and zero in on how we deal with ghost guns.Adams says he plans to hold similar meetings with mayors across the country."We're pro-public safety and justice. This is not touchy-feely and saying let's ignore the crime that we're facing. No. We're saying the way you deal with crime is to prevent crime while you're dealing with what's taking place right now. It's an entirely new way of thinking about public safety," Adams said.The latest crime stats show shootings citywide are up 10% compared to this time last year and up 58% compared to two years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
WHEC TV-10

Lt. Gov. in Rochester for a roundtable discussion on gun violence

ROCHESTER N.Y. — New York State’s second in command, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, will be in Rochester today for a roundtable discussion on gun violence. The meeting is for members of the community and neighbors who have been impacted by gun violence. Benjamin will be at the Boys...
ROCHESTER, NY
106.9 KROC

Rochester Country Club Sued Over Cancellation of Crime Discussion

A Twin Cities-based conservative think tank says it has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the Rochester Golf and Country Club after the venue abruptly canceled a planned presentation and panel discussion hosted by the Center of the American Experiment. The public policy think tank claims the Rochester Country...
ROCHESTER, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford donates 270,000 meals to Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fundraising efforts for Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine have brought in hundreds of thousands of meals for refugees. The “Ukraine Relief Fund” launched earlier this month to provide aid to the people of Brovary. Officials said that 270,000 meals and more than $100,000 has been raised so far. Rockford and Brovary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Students hoping for change

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH)--Students rally together after alleged racially motivated incidents at Ohio University. https://nbc4i.co/3Dew9fi.
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio has district maps, plans headed to Supreme Court

Ohio has district maps, plans headed to Supreme Court. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dh1QVD. Ohio has district maps, plans headed to Supreme Court. Rain showers tonight ahead of a warm and windy Wednesday. Prioritizing health and housing for local families. Prosecution rests case in Husel murder trial. Commission passes legislative maps for...
OHIO STATE

