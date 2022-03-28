An Update On The Madison Copper-Gold Project – Opportunities Arising Through Rio Tinto Partnership

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) recently entered into a partnership with Fibre Based Integrations, an established fiber optics systems house, to develop a lidar-based vehicle detection system aimed at assisting the creation of smart transportation infrastructure in Cape Town, South Africa. “The use of Cepton’s innovative lidar technology will allow the system to provide authorities with analytics designed to improve traffic flow and safety for motorists and pedestrians alike,” reads a recent article. The autonomous vehicle sector has widely acclaimed lidar technology as a key sensor technology; it has a higher spatial resolution, which allows it to perform better than cameras and radars in various weather and lighting conditions. “Josh Goosen, system engineer at Fibre Based Integrations, remarked in relation to the Cepton partnership, ‘The reason we chose to deploy lidars in our vehicle detection and classification systems is their superior accuracy. We found Cepton lidars to be the best performing and most accurate compared with others we tested, and this has unlocked new possibilities for implementing our smart city solutions with the City of Cape Town.’”

