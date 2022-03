Not all breakups have to be ugly, and frankly, it’s nice when two people can go their separate ways and still be able to keep mutual respect for each other, or even remain friends. But that seems to be the case for Common and Tiffany Haddish. While they broke up in November after dating for almost two years, they’ve both spoken very highly of each other publicly. And she even shared some sweet (and possibly familiar) words with him, as the rapper recently celebrated his birthday.

