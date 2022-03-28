ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Snyder on scoring attack at Coastal Carolina

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwWRn_0erw3kOA00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Avery Snyder has put together some big time games.

The sophomore midfielder has scored five goals in her last two games for Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse. Snyder scored two goals in Coastal’s 13-11 loss at Vanderbilt on Sunday.

That followed up a season-high three-goal performance for Snyder in Coastal’s 22-10 win over William & Mary. It was the second hat trick for Snyder in her career. Avery scored three goals against Liberty last season.

Snyder has started eight games this year and has nine goals and two assists for Coastal Carolina (4-5). Next up for the Chanticleers is a Friday home game at 1 pm vs. Jacksonville (5-3).

An All-SoCon Freshman Team selection last year, Snyder finished 2021 with 22 points on 16 goals and six assists. She played in all 17 games.

The 2019 Female Athlete of The Year at Horseheads High School, Snyder was also an Under Armour All-American in lacrosse for the Blue Raiders.

(PHOTO: Coastal Carolina Athletics)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Felenchak scores five goals in win for Alfred U.

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Dawson Felenchak had a big game for the Saxons on Saturday. (Photo & video courtesy: Alfred University) Felenchak scored a career-high five goals for the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team as they rolled past Thiel at home 22-4. The junior has eight goals and three assists this season for […]
ALFRED, NY
WETM 18 News

Junior Enforcers re-sign Glen Patterson as head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Elmira Enforcer will return as bench boss of Elmira’s junior hockey team. The Elmira Junior Enforcers have re-signed Glen Patterson as head coach/hockey director for the 2022-23 season. Patterson has been with the Junior Enforcers since their inaugural season, serving as an assistant coach on Cody Murphy’s staff when the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

STAC Basketball All-Stars announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plenty of local talent make the STAC All-Star list for the year. Area teams from Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads are well-represented. The Corning Hawk boys and girls teams secured Section IV Class AA Championships for the first-time in school history. On the girls side, the Express is paced by two selections […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NY
Chemung County, NY
Sports
City
Snyder, NY
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
WETM 18 News

Coon hits RBI double in Virginia softball sweep

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon continues to produce at the plate. The freshman third base/utility player hit an RBI double in the top of third inning in the University of Virginia’s 6-5 win at Boston College Sunday. The win completed a weekend series sweep over the Eagles for the Cavaliers (21-12). Coon leads […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ledger

Helm: 56th Cleveland Heights 4-Ball is this weekend

A field of 320 golfers will descend on Lakeland’s only municipal golf course over the weekend for the 56th rendition of the Cleveland Heights 4-ball, the area’s largest and longest running golf tournament. After a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the duo of brothers Logan and Brett...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Athletics#William Mary#Liberty#Horseheads High School#The Blue Raiders#Nexstar Media Inc
WPXI Pittsburgh

NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs

PALM BEACH, Fl. — (AP) — The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs. Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to permanently approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.
NFL
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback -1995- Matt Burch signing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Go back in time with another 18 Sports Flashback. On this edition, we travel back to 1995 and Edison baseball standout Matt Burch. That year, Burch signed to pitch at Virginia Commonwealth University. Monday, 27 years later, Matt’s son Landen signed to pitch major college baseball for Old Dominion University. A […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College baseball sweeps twin bill against Cazenovia

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles swept a twin bill against Cazenovia on Saturday at Corning Community College. The Elmira College baseball team won game one 5-3 and won game two in walk-off fashion 13-12. Angus Adams allowed three runs while striking out six in six innings of work to earn the win for […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Brad Angelo wins PBA 50 Crystal Lanes Open

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The PBA 50 Eastern Regional Tour crowned a champion at Crystal Lanes in Corning on Sunday. Brad Angelo won the 2022 PBA 50 Crystal Lanes Open with an average of 234.10. The 2002-03 PBA Rookie of the Year went 11-1 in the finals. “This is my first regional here in the […]
CORNING, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica University women's lacrosse suffers first loss

UTICA — The Utica University women's lacrosse team lost its first game of the season Saturday, a 14-9 home defeat against RPI in a non-conference game. The Pioneers trailed 4-2 after a quarter and were down 7-5 at the half at Gaetano Stadium. For Utica, Lexi Scaccia (Whitesboro) and...
UTICA, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse no match for Brendan Nichtern in 14-12 loss to No. 16 Army | COMMENTARY

Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse had contained one of the nation’s top attackmen for three quarters, holding Brendan Nichtern to one goal and one assist. Then the 6-foot, 185-pound senior from Massapequa, New York, took control. The reigning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year finished with three goals and four assists, recording most of those in the fourth quarter, as visiting No. 16 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WETM 18 News

Tioga wrestler Emily Sindoni wins national championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WETM) – Emily Sindoni rallied to win a national championship for the Tigers on Sunday. (Photos courtesy: @tiogawrestling) Tioga junior Emily Sindoni won a national championship at 120 pounds at the NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach. Sindoni trailed California’s Carissa Qureshi 4-1 in the second period when she connected with […]
TIOGA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy