Orange County children will be able take off their masks in schools beginning March 11, Gov. Gavin Newsom abruptly announced Monday morning. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward,” Newsom said in a news release.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO