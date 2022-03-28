State police looking to identify man who entered Goshen home
GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly entered a home in Goshen.
Troop B said the male suspect gained entry through an unlocked door into a home on Rock House Road in Goshen.
State Police said the man has altered his appearance by shaving his head and possibly facial hair.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Troop B. All information will remain confidential.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 1