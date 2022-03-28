State police looking to identify man who entered Goshen home

GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly entered a home in Goshen.

Troop B said the male suspect gained entry through an unlocked door into a home on Rock House Road in Goshen.

State police are looking to identify this man who allegedly entered a home in Goshen. CREDIT: CT State Police

State Police said the man has altered his appearance by shaving his head and possibly facial hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Troop B. All information will remain confidential.

