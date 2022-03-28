ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CT

State police looking to identify man who entered Goshen home

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxl7S_0erw3LW700

GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly entered a home in Goshen.

Troop B said the male suspect gained entry through an unlocked door into a home on Rock House Road in Goshen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVhu7_0erw3LW700
State police are looking to identify this man who allegedly entered a home in Goshen. CREDIT: CT State Police

State Police said the man has altered his appearance by shaving his head and possibly facial hair.

State police are looking to identify this man who allegedly entered a home in Goshen. CREDIT: CT State Police

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Troop B. All information will remain confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTNH

Old Saybrook officer on leave following arrest in Essex

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – An Old Saybrook police officer is currently on administrative leave following an arrest in Essex last month. According to State Police, On February 27, 2022, a trooper responded to the Scotch Plains Tavern in Essex for the report of a fight between ten to 15 people. During the course of […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Woman found dead outside Meriden condo complex

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Sunday night in Meriden. Officers responded to the Atrium Condominium/Apartment complex on East Main Street at 9:25 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of possible shots fired. A 37-year-old woman was found in the driveway of the complex. She was pronounced […]
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
Goshen, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, CT
State
Connecticut State
Goshen, CT
Sports
WTNH

State Police search for Harwinton teen last seen in an Uber

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued a Silver Alert for a teenager who was last seen catching a ride from an Uber car. Elbonia Best, 16, of Harwinton, was last seen on Sunday entering a 2014 silver Toyota Prius for an Uber ride. The car is bearing a Connecticut license plate “BB51273.” Best […]
HARWINTON, CT
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police State#Connecticut State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Connecticut Post

Man charged with Bridgeport murder died in Department of Correction custody

Eugene Brown, charged by Bridgeport police with murder in the death of Stamford resident Anthony McKinstry in 2019, died in January, according to the chief medical examiner’s office. Following his death, officials said that the murder charge and a criminal possession of a firearm charge stemming from the 2019...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Bronx man arrested for rape of woman inside apartment building: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police have arrested the man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Jason Dickerson, 34, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and rape, police said. Dickerson is accused of raping a […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy