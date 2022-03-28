ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NE

Isaac Skalak earns NAIA mens bowling second team All-American honors

By Peru State Athletics
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Peru, Neb.)—On Friday afternoon the NAIA national office released the bowling All-Americans for the 2021-22 season. Peru State's very own Isaac Skalak (Lincoln) earned second team All-American...

