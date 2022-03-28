ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noem vetoes 3 bills including one dealing with control of federal dollars

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has blocked a bill that would give legislators more control over spending federal aid. The governor announced Friday that she had vetoed the proposal. She wrote in her veto message to lawmakers that giving them...

