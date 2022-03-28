ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Indiana Toll Road reopens after fire

By WSBT 22 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Toll Road is back open right now after...

NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
KIII 3News

Fire crews contain blaze in Robstown, roads reopened

ROBSTOWN, Texas — High winds caused problems for area fire fighters who were called to combat a grass fire in Robstown, Texas. The fire was located around FM 1889. Authorities blocked off several roads to better control the blaze. The fire ignited near a palm tree farm and area...
ROBSTOWN, TX
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
Notre Dame, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Indiana Accidents
Notre Dame, IN
Crime & Safety
WANE 15

FWPD raid of southwest side home nets arrests, drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four amaureyia Graves women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday. Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Accident#The Indiana Toll Road
FOX59

17-year-old killed in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Tippecanoe County killed a teenager on Monday afternoon. According to the Tipp. Co. sheriff’s office, two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 North at County Road 600 North. They say Rebekah Knox, 17, of Otterbein, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WDTN

High-speed crash sends car into building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has been injured after a speeding car sent her vehicle careening into a nearby building. Authorities on the scene said that a red car was quickly driving north on Rosedale Drive when he sped through the intersection with Riverview Avenue, colliding with a woman driving a black car. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Tow truck driver shot while trying to help motorist on I-70

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that state police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man’s vehicle had stopped along the highway’s shoulder […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WNDU

One dead in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday afternoon, a crash in Elkhart Co. claimed one person’s life and left another person injured. The crash occurred on U.S. HWY 20 at the County Road 43 intersection at 2:40 p.m. According to the press release, a Jeep Compass attempted to turn...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

KY 80 westbound reopened after hemp truck fire in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 80 westbound reopened after a hemp truck fire near the 20.5 mile marker on Tuesday afternoon, March 15. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this was along KY 80 in northeastern Calloway County near the Hico Road intersection. This was about 2 miles southeast of the Calloway-Marshall County line.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

