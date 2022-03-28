Indiana State Police Mourning the Loss of K9 Votto Indiana State Police

The Indiana State Police is saddened to announce the passing of K9 Votto. Votto was a 10 1/2-year-old German Shephard who has patrolled with Trooper Adam Buchta for more than eight years. Votto came to ISP from Poland and after completing his training he was originally partnered with another trooper, however, a promotion for that trooper caused Votto to be reassigned to Master Trooper Buchta.

Votto was specifically trained in narcotics detection, he and his partner spent most days patrolling central Indiana Highways intercepting loads of narcotics. During his career, Votto is responsible for the recovery of:

230 pounds of methamphetamine

180 pounds of cocaine

83 pounds of heroin

5000 pounds of marijuana

3.1 million dollars in seized drug money

The Indiana State Police K9 program has a steep tradition stretching back to 1938 when the first dog, a bloodhound named Brutus, began patrolling statewide.

Indiana State Police District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson said, "Votto was a valuable asset to the Indiana State Police and to the citizens of Indiana. His efforts and desire to detect illegal narcotics undoubtedly saved lives. Votto will be missed."

On March 23, 2022, Votto was humanely euthanized after battling an illness for the past six months.