Will Smith used his Best Actor acceptance speech to apologise to the Academy and his fellow nominees, after striking Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars. The shocking incident took place after the comedian, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary, made a joke about Smith’s wife and fellow actor, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.Pinkett Smith – who announced last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia – could be seen in the audience together...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO