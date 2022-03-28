Fox 14 Your Morning News: Passport times are lagging, but waiting time has improved

When passengers felt safe hitting the road again, there were long wait times for a rental car. In one instance, a Massachusetts woman told the Washington Post she waited two and half hours before she received her rental car at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. She waited in line for an hour just for service, but that wasn’t the worst of it. There was another 90-minute wait before she was actually given the rental vehicle. Kayak, an online travel booking website, recommended that travelers book their rental cars one to three months in advance, particularly if people are planning to travel during peak months.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO