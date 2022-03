Nicole Ratliff began living abroad as a child because her mother was in the U.S. Army. They were stationed in Germany and Japan. Fast forward to 2018, she had an epiphany. After living in Clayton, North Carolina, where she was working for the USDA-APHIS-Animal Care as their Fleet Manager, she made a decision: “I will live abroad with my kids.” Then, this single disabled mom of 8-year-old twins become an avid lover of the nomadic lifestyle. Ratliff experienced living abroad as a family with disabilities in Colombia, Scotland, Portugal and South Africa. Now, she is living in France with her savings.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO