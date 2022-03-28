NASA, ESA select 2 astronauts to launch on Crew-7 mission

Crew 7 astronauts

NASA and the European Space Agency announced that they have selected two astronauts to launch on SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.

The organizations selected NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen.

Moghbeli will serve as spacecraft commander and Mogensen will serve as the pilot for the mission.

NASA said two mission specialists will be announced later, following review by NASA and its international partners.

The mission is expected to launch no earlier than 2023 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

This will be the first spaceflight for Moghbeli, who became a NASA astronaut in 2017.

This will be Mogensen’s second trip to the space station as a veteran of the ESA 10-day iriss mission in 2015, for which he served as a flight engineer.

